back to top
Search
    BusinessForeign Investors Withdraw Over Rs 23,000 Crore From Indian Financial Stocks Due...
    Business

    Foreign Investors Withdraw Over Rs 23,000 Crore From Indian Financial Stocks Due To Widening Bank Credit-Deposit Gap

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The financial services sector in has seen significant capital outflows totaling Rs 23,000 crore in the last month as foreign portfolio investors pull money out on concerns over the widening gap between bank credit growth and deposits.

    According to data from the Securities Depository Ltd, foreign investors sold off stocks worth Rs 8,119 crore from July 16th to 31st and another Rs 14,790 crore between August 1st and 15th from companies in the financial domain. Analysts note that slowing deposit accumulation compared to the rapid rise in loans has become a cause for worry as it can negatively impact the profitability of lenders over time.

    While credit offtake has increased 14% year-on-year lately, bank deposits are only growing at 11% according to the latest Reserve Bank of India figures. This trend is raising apprehensions that margins may come under pressure if the imbalance prolongs. Experts say overseas funds have been exiting financial shares and the sector chiefly on this growing imbalance. Other sectors also seeing outflows include metals and mining, automobiles, and energy.

    Despite withdrawals from the financial sector, foreign investors continued purchasing stocks in consumer goods, healthcare, and utilities where valuations appear relatively attractive. The Union government and central bank have repeatedly stated their intent to encourage healthier deposit growth through new product innovations. With inflation staying elevated and a potential economic slowdown overseas, analysts will watch if the credit-deposit gap can be bridged to restore stability in the banking system.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Anil Ambani mulls options after 5-year SEBI ban for alleged Reliance Home Finance fund diversion
    Next article
    Amazon opens cooling shelters for delivery executives in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Amazon opens cooling shelters for delivery executives in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune

    Northlines Northlines -
    Amazon introduces cooling shelters for delivery personnel across major...

    Anil Ambani mulls options after 5-year SEBI ban for alleged Reliance Home Finance fund diversion

    Northlines Northlines -
    Securities market regulator SEBI recently imposed a 5-year ban...

    Electrical imports from Vietnam surge 17% on back of Chinese firms shifting base

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Vietnam electrical exports charge ahead, driving up India's imports...

    Government launches Vigyan Dhara and biotechnology initiatives to boost scientific research and innovation in India

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Union Cabinet recently approved two major initiatives that...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Carlos Brathwaite launches helmet into stands after dismissal in Caribbean T10...

    Does experiencing a fever really help with weight loss? Experts weigh...

    Elon Musk shuts down San Francisco headquarters of Twitter successor X,...