Elon Musk accelerates Mars colony planning with detailed SpaceX designs

Mars Colony Plans Accelerate with Detailed Designs Emerging

Elon Musk has long visualized establishing a human settlement on Mars, aiming to make humanity a multiplanetary species. Internal documents reveal SpaceX is now seriously planning key elements needed for civilization on the Red Planet.

Detailed designs are emerging for domed habitats that could house early colonists. Teams are also exploring spacesuit prototypes tailored for Mars' environment. Another focus is researching human reproduction extraterrestrially – a pressing topic if the colony is to become self-sustaining long term.

Musk had hoped a Mars city may launch within 40-100 years. But recent comments indicate an accelerated schedule – he now foresees 1 million people living there within two decades. This urgency underscores as civilization strengthens on Earth, contingencies are needed in case anything threatens its future.

SpaceX staff are contributing diverse skills toward the audacious goal. Engineers are assessing habitat construction materials. Medical professionals study factors like radiation and low gravity on human health. All work discreetly given SpaceX's NASA commitments to return astronauts to the Moon first.

Internal sketches portray a vibrant Mars settlement. Central glass domes would shelter adjoining neighborhoods under artificial sunlight. Starship itself may carry the first 100 colonists, along with seeds, animals and equipment to kickstart sustainable systems.

Reaching Mars remains an extraordinary challenge. But by methodically solving problems today, Musk hopes to transform science fiction to reality – securing humanity's long term survival beyond Earth. Perseverance and cooperation will determine if this vision can succeed within a generation.