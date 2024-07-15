Best Flagship-Level Smartphones to Consider under Rs. 40,000 on Prime Day

For many consumers, Prime Day presents the ideal opportunity to purchase a high-performing smartphone without exceeding their budgets. This year's sale is expected to offer significant discounts across many product categories, including several impressive mobile devices priced below 40,000 rupees. Here are a few top models to keep an eye out for that deliver excellent value for their affordable price points.

OnePlus has established a strong reputation for incorporating flagship features into competitively-priced offerings. The OnePlus 12R continues this tradition with its 120Hz AMOLED display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and versatile triple rear camera system capable of capturing sharp photos even in low light. Its 5500mAh battery supports 100W wired charging for all-day power, while OxygenOS provides a smooth software experience. Available in an eye-catching Sunset Dune hue, the OnePlus 12R is sure to attract users seeking premium specs without premium pricing.

Those seeking an Android alternative from a trusted brand should consider the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and its expansive 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset and equipped with a versatile quad-camera array, it delivers dependable performance alongside Samsung's refined One UI software layer. Its 4500mAh battery supports 25W charging for extended daily usage on a single charge.

Software enthusiasts will appreciate the Google Pixel 7A and its access to regular Pixel software and security updates direct from Google. Its efficient Tensor G2 processor paired with 6GB of RAM enables smooth multitasking, while the dual-camera system leverages computational photography tools for high-quality shots. Its adaptive 4700mAh battery learns user habits to optimize endurance.

With high-performing devices like these under the 40,000 rupee price barrier, Prime Day shopping is sure to yield impressive mobile finds that won't break the bank. Be sure to sign up for exclusive deals notifications so you're ready to browse and buy when the sale begins.