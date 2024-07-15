back to top
    Top Android tablets under Rs. 50,000 for streaming movies and TV shows

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Are you looking for an affordable tablet with a large display to watch your favorite content on the go? While high-end tablets can be quite expensive, there are several good options available under Rs. 50,000 that offer big screens and features suitable for movies, TV shows and media consumption. In this article, we take a look at some of the best such tablets currently available in .

    The Honor Pad 8 provides a 12-inch IPS LCD display with 2K resolution for an excellent visual experience. It comes equipped with an 8-speaker setup for immersive audio. Powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, the tablet delivers decent performance for multimedia tasks. With up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it offers sufficient power and space. At just Rs. 13,999, the Honor Pad 8 is a very cost-effective choice for those seeking an affordable large screen tablet primarily for entertainment.

    The 12.7-inch Lenovo Tab P12 screen coupled with its 3K resolution and JBL quad-speaker system enhance any content viewing experience. Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip keeps things running smoothly. Up to 256GB storage provides ample space for downloading movies and shows. Available starting at Rs. 26,999, it offers good value for users looking for excellent video playback capabilities on a big screen tablet.

    For a more premium user experience, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ from Samsung with its 12.4-inch 90Hz display, dual AKG speakers and long update support make it a recommendable option even at Rs. 46,999. With features like IP68 rating and 45W fast charging, it offers flagship caliber build quality at an affordable price point.

    Whether you want a pick or a more full- tablet – these Android devices are worth considering if you need an engaging big screen experience without burning a hole in your pocket.

    Elon Musk accelerates Mars colony planning with detailed SpaceX designs
