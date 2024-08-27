Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal To Contest Assembly Polls In J&K

Jammu, Aug 27: Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal (ESBD) National President and Advocate Ankur Sharma on Tuesday announced that the party will contest the upcoming Assembly Election in Jammu & Kashmir.

He said three candidates namely Manoj Padha (State President J&K); Meenakshi Kalra and Shrikant Rathore were declared party candidates from Bhaderwah, Doda-West and Padder-Nagaseni Constituencies respectively.

“More candidates for second and third phases shall also be declared shortly”, said Ankur Sharma in a handout issued here.

Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal, he said is a registered political party with Election Commission of India.

It has recently contested 2024 Lok Sabha Election on Bansuri Common Symbol (Flute) from 20 Lok Sabha Constituencies spread across 15 states of the country.

The declared objectives of the party are its Sapt Sankalpas aimed at empowering and safeguarding Sanatan Indic Civilisation.

Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal also demands a separate Jammu State with division of Kashmir into two UTs, one exclusively for victims of Hindu Genocide, he added.

Sharma came to limelight for his successful fight against Roshni Act.

The ESBD National President, however, appealed to the people of Jammu Province to vote in favour of Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal and its candidates, so that Jammu can be empowered holistically especially politically.

He also declared that the party shall not put up any candidates in Kashmir Province. (Agencies)