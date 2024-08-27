back to top
Search
    IndiaPresident Biden Commends PM Modi For His Message Of Peace, Humanitarian Support...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    President Biden Commends PM Modi For His Message Of Peace, Humanitarian Support For Ukraine

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Washington, Aug 27: US President Joe Biden has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “message of peace” and “humanitarian support” for Ukraine, as they discussed his historic visit to Kyiv and the prospects for the early return of peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

    The phone conversation between Biden and Modi on Monday, initiated by the US president, came three days after Modi paid a high-profile visit to Kyiv during which he told President Zelenskyy that Ukraine and Russia should sit together to end the war and that was ready to play an “active role” to restore peace.
    In a post on ‘X', Biden said, “I spoke with Prime Minister Modi to discuss his recent trip to Poland and Ukraine, and commended him for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine.”

    “We also affirmed our commitment to working together to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Biden said.

    This was the first call between the two leaders after Modi's trip to Russia, Poland and Ukraine and the recent political developments in Bangladesh.
    The White House readout of the call had no reference to Bangladesh, which was mentioned in an ‘X' post by Prime Minister Modi.
    Modi's nearly nine-hour visit to Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister since its independence in 1991, came six weeks after he held summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that triggered anguish in some Western capitals.
    The White House, in a readout of the call, said the two leaders discussed Modi's recent trip to Poland and Ukraine, as well as the United Nations General Assembly meetings in September.
    “The President commended the prime minister for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector,” it said.
    Biden and Modi affirmed their continued support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict under law, based on the UN Charter.

    “The leaders also emphasised their continued commitment to work together, including through regional groups like the Quad, to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” the White House said.

    Meanwhile. commenting on Biden's telephonic conversation with Modi, White House Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, “I think it's safe to say they certainly talked about Ukraine and the Prime Minister's trip to Kyiv and the prospects for moving forward under President Zelenskyy's plan for a just peace.
    “We welcome any other country that wants to help President Zelenskyy work towards this just peace,” he said.
    “And any country that's willing to come at that discussion by starting with President Zelenskyy's perspective, by hearing him out, by signing on to that proposal — and I won't speak for India and what they're signing on to or not; that's for the Prime Minister and his team to talk to,” he said.
    Kirby said the US certainly welcomes any nation that is willing to be helpful and to start that conversation by ascribing to President Zelenskyy's just peace proposal and getting his perspectives.
    Earlier, in a post on X, Modi said that during the call with Biden, they had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine.
    “I reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability,” the prime minister said.

    Moreover, Modi said that he and Biden also discussed the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for the early restoration of normalcy and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus.
    Following the unfolding political developments in Bangladesh, India has been consistently pressing to ensure the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in the neighbouring country. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Software Firm nOps Raises $30M Series A to Help Customers Drive Down AWS Cloud Costs
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Software Firm nOps Raises $30M Series A to Help Customers Drive Down AWS Cloud Costs

    Northlines Northlines -
    Cloud management software provider nOps has closed a $30...

    Excise Case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal’s Judicial Custody Till September 3

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 27: A Delhi court on Tuesday...

    “Sab Manifesto Mein Hai,” Says Farooq Abdullah On Diplomatic Initiatives Between India And Pakistan

    Northlines Northlines -
    Pulwama, Aug 27: Former  Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief...

    Mayawati Re-Elected BSP President, Says Party Not Disappointed Despite Poll Reverses

    Northlines Northlines -
    Lucknow, Aug 27: Mayawati was unanimously re-elected as the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Software Firm nOps Raises $30M Series A to Help Customers Drive...

    Excise Case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal’s Judicial Custody Till September...

    “Sab Manifesto Mein Hai,” Says Farooq Abdullah On Diplomatic Initiatives Between...