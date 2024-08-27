Popular comedian on the internet Bijili Ramesh passes away

back to top
    Bijili Ramesh, a comedian who gained popularity on social media, passed away today. He had acted in cameo roles in many Tamil films and had been taking rest for the past few months due to ill .

    Bijili Ramesh, who was a fan of Rajinikanth, had acted in a cameo role in his film ‘Kolamaavu Kokila'. Later he acted comically in films like ‘Sivappu Manjal Pachai', ‘Ponmagal Vandhal', ‘Nadippe Soori' and gained popularity among fans.

    It has been reported that he passed away around 9 am today. An announcement has been made regarding the place and time of his last rites. Many Tamil film fans have started to mourn his death in shock.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

