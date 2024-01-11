ED summons NC Chief Farooq Abdullah for questioning in money laundering case Ex-CM was charge-sheeted by Enforcement Directorate in JKCA case in 2022

By Northlines -

New Delhi, January 10

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.

The 86-year-old politician is understood to have been called in connection with the federal agency's investigation into alleged irregularities in the and Association (JKCA).

The MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was charge-sheeted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case in 2022.

The case relates to siphoning off the funds of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office-bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts, the ED had said.

The agency's case is based on a 2018 charge-sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the same accused.

The summons have asked Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, to depose at the ED office in Srinagar.

 

 

 

SHARE
Previous articleCentre begins capacity building programme for 38 JKAS officers
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR