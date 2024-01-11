JK: ED summons Farooq Abdullah for questioning in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.



The 86-year-old politician is understood to have been called in connection with the agency's investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The MP from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was chargesheeted by the ED in the case in 2022.

The case relates to siphoning off the funds of the JKCA by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of association's office-bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts, the ED had said.

The summons have asked Abdullah, a former J&K CM, to depose at the ED office in Srinagar.