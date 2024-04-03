Search
ED files money laundering case against Mahua Moitra
ED files money laundering case against Mahua Moitra

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday (April 2) registered a case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Last week, Moitra said that she will campaign in Krishnanagar constituency, skipping the Enforcement Directorate summons that asked her to appear for questioning at its office in New Delhi.

The probing agency had issued fresh summons to Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case.

The TMC leader was called for questioning twice earlier by the central agency, but she did not depose citing official work and sought deferment of the notice. Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for “unethical conduct”, will contest the forthcoming from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat.

India

