IndiaIn an April fool prank, student accidentally hangs self
India

In an April fool prank, student accidentally hangs self

By: Northlines

Date:

Indore, Apr 2: An April Fool's Day prank turned into a tragedy after an 18-year-old student lost his life while pretending to commit suicide by hanging during a video call to a friend at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the victim's residence here on Monday and he was identified as Abhishek Raghuvanshi, an official said.

April 1 is celebrated as an April Fool's Day with people playing tricks on their friends, family and colleagues.

“Raghuvanshi made a video call to one of his friends on Monday with a noose around his neck in order to fool him by faking his suicide. But during this prank, the stool on which he was standing accidentally slipped and he started hanging in the air with the noose tightened around his neck, leading to his death,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said.

Raghuvanshi was the son of the driver of a sub divisional magistrate (SDM), he said.

The site of the incident has been sealed and post-mortem of the student is being conducted, Dandotia added.

Raghuvanshi's death is being investigated from all angles, the official said.

ED files money laundering case against Mahua Moitra
Modi never takes leave, Rahul goes abroad for summer; no match between two: Amit Shah
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

