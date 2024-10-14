back to top
    ED attaches immovable property worth Rs 1.31 crore in J&K paper leak case

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 14: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached four immovable properties worth Rs 1.31 crore in the infamous medical question paper leak case in the and Common Entrance Test 2012 (JKCET-2012).

     

    ED's Srinagar zonal office attached these properties belonging to Sajad Hussain Bhat, Mohd. Amin Ganie, Suhail Ahmad Wani and Shabir Ahmad Dar at Srinagar and its nearby places under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002
    ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Branch, J-K Police, Srinagar against Mushtaq Ahmed Peer, the then Chairman of the Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) and others.
    ED investigation revealed that Mushtaq Ahmed Peer, the then Chairman of BOPEE, Farooq Ahmad Itoo, Sajad Hussain Bhat, Mohd. Amin Ganie, Suhail Ahmad Wani, Shabir Ahmad Dar and others were involved in the sale of leaked question papers of JKCET 2012.
    By selling question papers of JKCET-2012, ED said, the accused generated Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs. 2.50 crore and utilised them. All the accused persons including the above persons have been convicted by the Special Court Anti-Corruption, Srinagar in the case.
    Earlier, ED had attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 60 lakh of Mushtaq Ahmed Peer, the then Chairman of BOPEE. Subsequently, a Charge sheet through a prosecution complaint was filed against him and it is pending before the Srinagar Special PMLA court.

