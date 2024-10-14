back to top
    Dozens of Houses Devastated in Massive Blaze in J&K Village

    By: Northlines

    , Oct 14: More than three dozen houses were gutted in a massive fire in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and on Monday, officials said.
    No reports of any casualties have been received so far, they said.

    The fire started in hay stored in a house in the densely populated Mulwarwan village around 2.45 pm and spread to adjoining houses, mostly made of wood. The hay was stored by the house owner to feed the cattle in winter, the officials said.
    Fire tenders have been rushed to the village in Warwan tehsil but they are yet to reach the spot. Police personnel and local volunteers are working together to control the fast-spreading blaze, they said.

    According to the officials, the fire has engulfed over three dozen houses and poses a threat to the entire village, which has a total of 90 houses.

