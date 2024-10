JAMMU, Oct 14: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice-President and Chief Minister designate Omar Abdullah has received a letter from the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to form the Government.

Omar shared this information on X: “Was pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha ji. He handed over a letter from the @OfficeOfLGJandK inviting me to form the next government in J&K.”