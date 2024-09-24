EC to have ‘zero tolerance’ towards use of money power in J’khand assembly polls

RANCHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday made it clear to central and state enforcement agencies that it will have “zero tolerance towards use of money power” in the upcoming elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr SS Sandhu reviewed poll preparedness here and held meetings with political parties, security forces and other stakeholders since Monday.

“During the review meeting with nearly 20 central and state enforcement agencies like DRI, NCB, state and central GST, RPF, RBI, state police, income tax, enforcement directorate, etc, the Commission underscored its focus for inducement-free elections. The Commission conveyed its zero tolerance towards use of money power in the elections,” the EC said in a release.