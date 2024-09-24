back to top
    500 militants lay down arms before Tripura CM Manik Saha
    India

    500 militants lay down arms before Tripura CM Manik Saha

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    AGARTALA: Around 500 militants belonging to outlawed groups Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) on Tuesday laid down arms before Chief Minister Manik Saha.

    While welcoming the militants to the mainstream at a function in Jampuijala in Sepahijala district, the chief minister asserted that militancy is not the solution to any problem.

    He also declared the northeastern state “completely militancy free” after the mass surrender.

    “The Centre and the state have been working for the overall development of indigenous people by launching different schemes. I welcome those who have shunned the path of violence and joined the mainstream,” Saha said.

    “Today, around 500 NLFT and ATTF militants have surrendered here and the remaining cadres will surrender in the days to come. During their surrender, the militants deposited sophisticated firearms,” a senior official said.

    The militants surrendered after signing a memorandum of settlement with the Centre and the state government in Delhi on September 4 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    The two groups had wreaked havoc in the state for two decades since the late 1990s. Thousands of people, especially non-tribals, were displaced because of the insurgency. The Centre has announced a financial package of Rs 250 crore for the rehabilitation of the surrendered militants.

     

    Cong's reservation policy for Dalits, backwards 'duplicitous and deceptive': Mayawati
    EC to have 'zero tolerance' towards use of money power in J'khand assembly polls
