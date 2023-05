NL Corresspondent

Buidgam, May 12: The District Youth Services and Sports Budgam (DYS&S) today organized sports activities in different Zones of the district viz. Hardpanzoo, Beerwah, Drygam, Magam and B.K.Pora.

In this connection various sports events viz Badminton, Yoga, Table Tennis and Tug of War were organized by the respective zones, in which 445 boys and 431 girls participated with great enthusiasm.