Why Buttler was fined during KKR match

NL Corresspondent

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has been fined 10 percent of his match fee after breaching the IPL code of conduct during the IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

“Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11,” said IPL in a media release.

“Mr. Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.”

Buttler was run out without scoring a run following a mix up with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over with Andre Russell hitting the stumps at the non-striker's end with a direct hit.

Infact, Buttler was angry that despite refusing Jaiswal's call for the quick run, the young Indian still came down a long way. In the end, Buttler decided to run but ended up sacrificing his wicket.

An angry Buttler made his disappointment clear as he walked back to the dugout as he slammed his bat on the ground near the boundary ropes.

“Unfortunately, it was because of my wrong (call) that he had to sacrifice his wicket, I really respect that. We all know it happens in the game, nobody does it on purpose,” said Jaiswal, who stroked a quickfire 98 off just 47 balls to power Royals to a nine-wicket victory.