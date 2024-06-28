back to top
Dy NSA Vikram Misri appointed new Foreign Secretary
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Dy NSA Vikram Misri appointed new Foreign Secretary

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, June 28: The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has today approved the following proposals of Ministry of External Ministry:

  • In partial modification of the order dated 12th March, 2024, grant of extension in service of Sh. Vinay Kwatra, (IFS 1988) as Foreign Secretary beyond 30th April 2024 upto 14th July 2024, in terms of provisions of FR 58 (d)
  • Curtailment of tenure of Sh Vikram Misri, IFS (1989) as Deputy Security Advisor in the National Security Council Secretariat.
  • Appointment of Sh. Vikram Misri, IFS (1989), Deputy National Security Advisor in the National Security Council Secretariat. To the post of Foreign Secretary w.e.f. 15th July, 2024 vice Sh. Vinay Kwatra.
J&K Police Elevates 9 Heroes From Hiranagar Encounter to Constables
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

