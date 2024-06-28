Dy NSA Vikram Misri appointed new Foreign Secretary

New Delhi, June 28: The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has today approved the following proposals of Ministry of External Ministry:
- In partial modification of the order dated 12th March, 2024, grant of extension in service of Sh. Vinay Kwatra, (IFS 1988) as Foreign Secretary beyond 30th April 2024 upto 14th July 2024, in terms of provisions of FR 58 (d)
- Curtailment of tenure of Sh Vikram Misri, IFS (1989) as Deputy National Security Advisor in the National Security Council Secretariat.
- Appointment of Sh. Vikram Misri, IFS (1989), Deputy National Security Advisor in the National Security Council Secretariat. To the post of Foreign Secretary w.e.f. 15th July, 2024 vice Sh. Vinay Kwatra.