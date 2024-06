JAMMU, June 28: The School Education Department of Jammu Division has issued an order recalling teaching staff deployed for administrative work in various departments. Exceptions include those assigned to Gujjar, Bakerwal/Pahari Hostels and duties for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024. All affected staff are directed to report to their actual place of posting immediately. Failure to comply will result in their salaries being withheld by the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs).