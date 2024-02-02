Dr Magorta to take charge of post of Dir HSJ

Jammu Tawi, Feb 01: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday directed Dr Rakesh Magorta to look after the charge of the post of Director Health Services Jammu.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Dr. Rakesh Magotra, I/C Medical Superintendent, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu shall look-after the charge of the post of Deputy Director, (HQ), Jammu after relinquishing the charge of present assignment,” reads an order issued by Health and Medical Education Department.

“Consequent upon above, the said doctor shall also look after the charge of the post of Director Health Services, Jammu, in addition to his own duties till further orders,” order reads.

“The above arrangement in respect of the doctor is made purely on temporary basis and subject to the outcome of writ petition(s), if any.