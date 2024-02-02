Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Remains Closes, 400 Vehicles Stranded

SRINAGAR, Feb 2: The arterial -Srinagar highway remained closed for the second day on Friday due to landslip at various places, officials said.
Authorities were trying to clear the landslip debris and restore the traffic on the road connecting to rest of the country.
More than 400 vehicles are stranded at various places along the highway, the officials said.
The 270-km road was closed for traffic on Thursday following landslip at several places, including Sherbibi, Magerkote, Mehad Cafeteria and Dalwas, along the highway, the officials said. (AGENCIES)

