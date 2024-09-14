back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirDPAP will bring law to protect jobs, land for locals if voted...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    DPAP will bring law to protect jobs, land for locals if voted to power: Azad

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 13: The DPAP will introduce a law to ensure protection of and land for residents of and if it is elected to power, Party Chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Friday.

    Azad on Friday addressed three meetings in Dooru, Qazigund and Devsar, as he canvassed for party candidates.

    “If elected to power, we will bring a law where no outsider would be allowed to buy land or secure jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, thereby preserving the rights and opportunities for locals,” he said.

    The former chief minister of the erstwhile state claimed he had fought against the revocation of Article 370 and statehood as leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

    Expressing disappointment with the current government, he said nothing could be expected from it on these issues.

    “People are suffering here,” he said, stressing the need for immediate action to address the challenges faced by the locals.

    The first priority of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) will be to provide free electricity to the poor and waive off electricity bills for those who cannot afford to pay, Azad said.

    He stressed the need to create jobs in various departments to tackle the growing unemployment crisis.

    “My aim is to uplift the weaker sections. It pains me to see their condition. They are still without water, electricity and proper roads. As chief minister, I tried my best to bring a revolution in development but two-and-a-half years were not enough. My government couldn't survive long,” Azad said.

    “Now, I need a chance to complete those projects, which were my dream. I want to build roads to every village and alleviate the suffering of the people,” he added.

    Azad also voiced his concern over the loss of many young lives due to rising drug abuse, which he linked to lack of employment opportunities.

    “It is sad to see our youth turning to drugs but we must first provide jobs to them,” he added.

    He also urged the people not to be swayed by false slogans and empty promises.

    “We need to focus on real development,” Azad said, reiterating his commitment to creating jobs, improving infrastructure and fostering peace.

    He also warned the public to remain cautious of parties raising “false slogans”.

    “These parties are indulging in for power, my politics is to uplift the poor,” Azad asserted.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Will Sheikh Rashid back BJP if need arises after Assembly Polls: Omar
    Next article
    J&K transitioned from terrorism to tourism under PM Modi: Reddy
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    India successfully test fires two surface to air missiles in 2 days

    Northlines Northlines -
    BALASORE (Odisha), Sept 13: India on Friday successfully test-fired...

    Road map to emerging security challenges to be chalked out: Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

    Sustainable development of tourist destinations our priority: CS

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today held...

    Four soldiers injured in encounter in Kishtwar

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sept 13: Four army personnel were injured in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Port Blair renamed as “Sri Vijaya Puram,”.

    India successfully test fires two surface to air missiles in 2...

    Road map to emerging security challenges to be chalked out: Shah