    J&K transitioned from terrorism to tourism under PM Modi: Reddy

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 13: Jammu and has undergone a remarkable transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, shifting from a region known for terrorism to a thriving hub of , Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

    Reddy, who is the BJP's election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirmed that the Union Territory remained the heartbeat of .

    The party's vision for the people of Jammu and Kashmir reflects the legacy of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who established the Jana Sangh — the BJP's forerunner — with the aim to protect Jammu and Kashmir from dynastic rule and divisive politics, he added.

    The BJP has historically opposed Article 370, dating back to its founding. The sacrifices made by leaders like Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who gave their lives for the cause of ‘Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan (one flag, one Constitution, one chief)', are historic,” he said.

    “Since Narendra Modi became prime minister, peace has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir. The spirit of brotherhood is growing and people are now able to move around without fear,” Reddy said at a gathering in Samba, ahead of the prime minister's visit to Doda.

    He stressed that the region's tourism industry had rebounded.

    “More than two crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir last year, marking a clear shift from the days when terrorism overshadowed everything. The credit goes to the prime minister and his development programmes,” he said.

    He also noted the significance of Modi's Saturday visit to Doda.

    “This will be the first visit by any prime minister to Doda in 42 years. It's a historic moment,” Reddy said.

    DPAP will bring law to protect jobs, land for locals if voted to power: Azad
    JKGF associate arrested with grenades
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

