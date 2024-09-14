back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirWill Sheikh Rashid back BJP if need arises after Assembly Polls: Omar
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Will Sheikh Rashid back BJP if need arises after Assembly Polls: Omar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 13: Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday asked Baramulla's MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid to clarify whether his party would support the BJP if the saffron party needs it after the Jammu and elections.

    The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief, was behind bars in Delhi's Tihar Jail and was released on interim bail on Wednesday to campaign for the assembly elections.

    “Yesterday, at a seminar, when Rashid was asked whether he would support the BJP after the election, he remained silent. Why does he not say categorically that he will not support the BJP in any manner after the elections,” Abdullah told reporters in Devsar area of Anantnag district after an election rally.

    “Engineer Rashid probably stated yesterday that if I am ready to go back to Delhi with him, he will leave the field in our favour. Today, I say that the day he has to go back to Tihar Jail, I will go with him to drop him there. He should leave the field and sit at home,” the NC vice president added.

    He said his party has talked about every issue related to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their manifesto.

    “We (NC) have talked about Article 370. We have talked about the Kashmir issue. We have always talked about improving relations between and Pakistan. And we have also talked about the day-to-day issues of the people here. What issue have we left?” Abdullah asked.

    Abdullah, who was defeated by Rashid in the Lok Sabha polls, said Jammu and Kashmir has faced a lot of “losses because of the BJP”.

    “Whether it is Jammu or Kashmir, people everywhere are disappointed. To get rid from this disappointment and suffering, the BJP and those who are ready to help the BJP after October 8, must be defeated in this election. This is the reason we have formed a pre-poll alliance to prove that we are the ones who are not ready to join hands with the BJP to form the government,” he said.

    According to Abdullah, other parties or candidates were in the election fray to help the BJP “in some way or the other”.

    “We appeal to the voters to make the alliance candidates successful so as to get chance to save J-K from the BJP, and correct the injustices and exploitation that have taken place in the last 10 years,” he added.

    Asked about the Supreme Court granting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal bail in a CBI case, Abdullah said the people of Baramulla were told that they can get someone out of jail through their votes.

    “No one comes out through votes, they come out only through the court,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Assembly Polls: 449 Candidates found valid for Phase-3
    Next article
    DPAP will bring law to protect jobs, land for locals if voted to power: Azad
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    India successfully test fires two surface to air missiles in 2 days

    Northlines Northlines -
    BALASORE (Odisha), Sept 13: India on Friday successfully test-fired...

    Road map to emerging security challenges to be chalked out: Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

    Sustainable development of tourist destinations our priority: CS

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today held...

    Four soldiers injured in encounter in Kishtwar

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sept 13: Four army personnel were injured in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Port Blair renamed as “Sri Vijaya Puram,”.

    India successfully test fires two surface to air missiles in 2...

    Road map to emerging security challenges to be chalked out: Shah