Doors closed for Congress leaders who went to BJP: Pawan Khera
India

Doors closed for Congress leaders who went to BJP: Pawan Khera

By: Northlines

Date:

Dibrugarh, Apr 16: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday said leaders of his party who went to the BJP will try to return once the government at the Centre changes, but doors are closed for them.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was having sleepless nights as he was aware of what was going to happen in the elections.

“PM Narendra Modi is afraid that when he loses and the bloc forms the government, we will institute inquiry against him and take action against him,” Khera claimed.

“We will also take action against the officials who acted in connivance with him. Those who became chief ministers in the BJP after leaving us are also afraid. Our doors are closed for them. When we win, they will want to return but we won't take them back,” he added.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to “silence” all opposition voices.

“Those who are intimidated by their threats join them and are made CMs. Those who refuse to give in, ED and CBI are put after them, or they are sent to jail,” Khera alleged.

“There are 25 such examples, starting from Himanta Biswa Sarma and Praful Patel to Suvendu Adhikari, who went through their washing machine,” he said.

Khera claimed the opposition alliance would win the elections.

“Sarma cannot sleep nowadays as he knows what is going to happen. Let him sing and dance for a month, after that he will be busy visiting the ED office,” he said.

Khera alleged the BJP has failed to keep its promises not just in Assam but across the country.

He asserted that the Congress will keep every promise made in its manifesto ‘Nyay Patra'.

 

Kejriwal, wife Sunita, Sisodia among AAP’s 40 star campaigners for LS polls in Gujarat
Pakistan Sustained Its Nuclear Programme Despite Economic Turmoil: Top U.S. Intelligence Official Tells Congress
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

