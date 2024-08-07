back to top
    Does your body really need that morning bowel movement? Experts weigh in
    Does your body really need that morning bowel movement? Experts weigh in

    Is Clearing Your Bowels In The Morning Really Important For ? Experts Weigh In

    Many believe going for a bowel movement first thing in the morning is crucial for digestive wellness. However, experts say it may not be as important as commonly thought. What really matters is listening to your body's natural signals.

    Body signals over routines

    Most people feel they must rush to the bathroom as soon as they wake up. However, Dr. Meghraj Ingle of Global Hospitals in Mumbai notes allowing the body to dictate its needs supports better gut health. Forcing routines could risk constipation issues, he warns.

    Twisting sides for relief?

    Wellness influencer Manisha Yadav recommends twisting right upon waking for bowel relief. While no backs this, she claims it utilizes gravity to ease waste movement. But Dr. Ingle disagrees routines like this effectively aid regularity. If facing frequent difficulties, seeking a gastroenterologist's guidance is best.

    Cannabis compound CBG shows anxiety and stress relief potential while boosting memory in clinical trial
    Ranveer Singh backs young shuttler Lakshya Sen after disappointing Olympics campaign
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

