Does your body really need that morning bowel movement? Experts weigh in

Is Clearing Your Bowels In The Morning Really Important For Health? Experts Weigh In

Many believe going for a bowel movement first thing in the morning is crucial for digestive wellness. However, experts say it may not be as important as commonly thought. What really matters is listening to your body's natural signals.

Body signals over routines

Most people feel they must rush to the bathroom as soon as they wake up. However, Dr. Meghraj Ingle of Global Hospitals in Mumbai notes allowing the body to dictate its needs supports better gut health. Forcing routines could risk constipation issues, he warns.

Twisting sides for relief?

Wellness influencer Manisha Yadav recommends twisting right upon waking for bowel relief. While no research backs this, she claims it utilizes gravity to ease waste movement. But Dr. Ingle disagrees routines like this effectively aid regularity. If facing frequent difficulties, seeking a gastroenterologist's guidance is best.