Cannabis compound CBG shows anxiety and stress relief potential while boosting memory in clinical trial

A recent clinical study has found that cannabigerol (CBG), a non-intoxicating compound derived from cannabis, was effective in reducing self-reported anxiety and stress levels. CBG also showed potential for improving memory retention.

Researchers from Washington State University conducted a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate CBG's effects on 34 participants. At two virtual meetings, baseline measurements were taken for anxiety, stress, mood and cognitive functioning.

Participants then consumed either a 20mg dose of CBG or placebo. Follow-up assessments found that CBG significantly decreased reported anxiety and stress, with effects lasting up to an hour. Interestingly, those who received CBG recalled more words on a memory test compared to the placebo group.

No adverse side effects were observed with CBG like those sometimes linked to THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. Participants noted only mild and temporary symptoms such as dry mouth. Intoxication levels remained low.

While preliminary, these findings suggest CBG's therapeutic potential for relieving anxiety and stress without cognitive impairment. The results provide valuable scientific evidence as consumer interest in CBG grows. However, more research is still warranted to substantiate all claims.

Ongoing clinical trials will help determine appropriate dosages and allow for evaluation in real-world settings. As with any new compound, both benefits and risks must be fully understood. But CBG appears to be a promising avenue for natural stress and anxiety relief without unwanted psychoactive effects.