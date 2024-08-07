How Standing on One Leg While Brushing Teeth Can Boost Balance and Overall Health

“Enhancing balance while brushing – Experts weigh in on the importance of single-leg exercises”

Many of us go through our morning routines on autopilot without thinking about our posture or balance. However, physical therapists recommend incorporating simple single-leg exercises like standing on one foot while brushing our teeth. According to experts, these types of exercises provide notable physical and cognitive benefits.

Balance is an essential aspect of health that often gets overlooked. Remaining steady on one leg engages the muscles in our ankles, knees, hips and core to maintain stability. It also improves our proprioception – the body's awareness of its position. Proprioception can diminish after injuries, so single-leg exercises are important for recovery. Standing on one foot for short periods every day safely integrates important neuromuscular training into our routines.

Experts note that both younger and older adults should aim to hold a single-leg stance for at least 20 seconds. Professional physical therapist Tessa Shifflett finds the bathroom is a low-pressure place to incorporate this exercise. She explained that balancing on one foot while brushing teeth challenges our strength, endurance and coordination in a seamless way. Other specialists agree this multi-tasking approach makes the exercise consistent and engaging without extra time commitment.

Being able to balance well on one leg is linked to higher activity levels and lower fall risks. It's also associated with quality of life and longevity. Meanwhile, too much sitting is connected to weaker muscles and increased risks of illness. Maintaining or improving our single-leg balance can contribute to overall fitness and wellness. Experts emphasize adding more activity as we age to preserve functions like posture, reflexes and mobility.

With some creativity, simple adjustments to daily activities can provide low-impact whole-body workouts. Incorporating short windows of single-leg standing while brushing teeth is an effective, time-efficient strategy to boost balance, strength and mind-body coordination in a fun, low-stress way.