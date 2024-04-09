Does lightly tapping your tongue instantly reduce stress and anxiety? A look at the science

Tapping Away Tension: Can a Few Light Tongue Taps Soothe Stress and Anxiety on the Spot?

In our high-pressure world, feeling stressed or anxious is almost inevitable. But what if there was a simple method you could try to calmly cope in just moments? Some experts believe that lightly tapping your tongue against the roof of your mouth may provide near-instant relaxation.

Content creator Alan Mandell first shared how he uses a few light tongue taps to feel calmer during stressful moments. While more research is still underway, psychologists point to ways this technique could work. Stimulating pressure points on the palate may activate the vagus nerve for relaxed responses. Repetitive motions may also strengthen neural pathways that regulate emotions over time.

Senior psychologist Neha Cadabam notes that just shifting one's focus to body sensations can help disrupt anxious thoughts. She advises tongue tapping as a supplemental method alongside proven relaxation techniques. “It provides a discreet way to temporarily manage anxiety when needed without stopping work or drawing attention,” she explains.

While not a cure-all, tongue tapping shows promise as a quick and accessible stress reliever. Combining it with mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or other physical activities may help address tension and its underlying causes even more effectively. So next time stress strikes, don't underestimate the soothing power of a few light taps. Further research continues, but it seems this simple hack just might help you tap into tranquility.