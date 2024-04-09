Traditional recipes to enjoy with family this Gudi Padwa and Ugadi

“Celebrate the new year in Indian style with these tasty festival meals”

As Indians get ready to celebrate the spring new year according to the traditional calendars, delicious community meals are an important part of festive rituals. Gudi Padwa commemorates the start of the new year in Maharashtra on the first day of the month of Chaitra, according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar. Meanwhile, Ugadi marks the same occasion as per the local lunisolar calendars followed in other states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

To kick off the celebrations in a tasty way, home cooks reach for treasured recipes handed down through generations. Here are a few easy yet filling dishes that families enjoy coming together to prepare. A traditional sweet called “Atta Kheer” makes use of whole wheat to create a comfort pudding with nutty flavors. “Puran Poli” stuffs a filling made from chickpeas inside soft, flaky bread dough for a satisfying meal.

In the southern states, “Whole Wheat Obbattu” transforms a filling of jaggery and dal into light, puffed flatbreads. And for those with a sweet tooth, “Ragi Flour Burfi” mixes the nutritional goodness of finger millet with coconut and nuts into fudgy squares. Even fun shapes like “Gavvalu” tree cookies can get kids excited to celebrate the first day of the new year.

Whether enjoying nostalgic community feasts or trying new flavors, the start of spring is the perfect time to come together over wholesome homemade dishes. Wishing all readers a very happy and prosperous new year filled with family, friendship and flavor.