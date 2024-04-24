back to top
Does Excessive Coffee Consumption Lead to Female Hair Loss?

Does Your Morning Cup of Joe Lead to Hair Woes?

For many, starting the day without a piping hot cup of coffee is unthinkable. But new research raises questions about whether coffee lovers' daily brew may be secretly sabotaging their hair . Certified health coach Theo Bergmann recently sparked discourse by proposing caffeine's hidden link to female hair loss. While coffee is a go-to pick-me-up for its energizing effects, could this popular drink's impact stretch beyond our energy levels to our mane's wellbeing?

Bergmann hypothesizes caffeine overconsumption, especially from coffee, may stress the adrenal glands through stimulating adrenaline release. Weakened adrenals in turn are implicated in women's hair shedding, according to his theory. However, dietician Shubha Ramesh contends current scientific literature predominantly examines caffeine's prospective benefits when applied directly to the scalp, not ingested. Caffeine seems to counter male pattern baldness-causing dihydrotestosterone at the follicle level by invigorating growth cycles. Yet evidence directly correlating oral caffeine to improved hair wellness is lacking substantial proof, with most caffeine absorbting systemically after digestion rather than targeting follicles.

While topical caffeine shows promise activating growth, excess intake risks hormonal imbalance and hampered nutrient uptake – both of which may indirectly impact hair. High caffeine amounts were linked to raising stress hormone cortisol linked to shedding. Deficiencies in hair-healthy iron and magnesium also result from caffeine outcompeting absorption. Moderate consumption under 400mg daily poses no typical hair loss risk. Those concerned about hair health are advised monitoring intake and exploring topically-applied caffeine products designed to stimulate follicles from the outside in. Overall, enjoying coffee in moderation with a nutritious diet rich in hair nutrients appears the safest approach for those wanting to both energize and maintain a head of healthy hair.

