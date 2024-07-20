back to top
Search
    JammuDoda Attack: Forces need to shun traditional ways, change strategy, says former...
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Doda Attack: Forces need to shun traditional ways, change strategy, says former DGP Vaid

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Jul 19: The increased terror incidents in Jammu region has called for a revisit the strategy of security forces to deal with terrorists who are no longer staying in habituated areas but are preferring to remain inside forests where they have natural hideouts.

    These foreign terrorists have the history of living in forests and they are trained like that to operate in Jammu and .

    For the last few months many foreign terrorists have entered Jammu region and they have resorted to unprovoked attacks on security forces in different areas including an attack on pilgrims in Reasi district.

    But apart from Gundoh, where three terrorists were gunned down for the security forces in a day-long operation on June 26, terrorists continue to remain at large and forces haven't had much success in eliminating them.

    Former Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, S.P. Vaid said that the “deep state of Pakistan has changed the strategy and terrorists operating in Jammu region have also come with a changed strategy.” “Terrorists have changed their strategy and it is a fact that forces don't get much information about them. They come and attack forces like what happens in mountain warfare and flee from the area without suffering any casualty in the retaliation. No information comes from the public as they don't give any chance to people to collect information about them,” he said.

    “As terrorists have changed the strategy, forces also need to change and the traditional system will not work. Terrorists will ambush if forces go around in vehicles on bad roads. Forces have to move on foot and give a surprise element to terrorists. What forces did in Kashmir can't work here and they have to change. Pakistan has given terrorists modern weapons like the M4 carbine of America with night vision which works as sniper and they have Chinese-armour piercing bullets or steel-coated bullets,” the former DGP maintained.

    Since the fresh wave of terrorism in Jammu region, foreign terrorists are hiding in forests by avoiding contact with the local population.

    Commenting on this, Vaid said, “They are all from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area of Pakistan which borders Afghanistan and they have a history of living in forests.”

    The former DG said that when it looked like things have improved after abrogation of Article 370 and operation all out in Kashmir valley, Pakistani deep state changed the strategy and sent the terrorists to Jammu region which has a vast area where even a battalion in one forest doesn't count.

    “Firstly, there were security gaps after the forces were withdrawn from many areas of Jammu region and they were sent either to or Kashmir and taking advantage of this terrorists attacked different areas of Jammu region. Secondly, their attacks are aimed at spreading forces as Jammu region has a vast area and is a mountainous one. Thirdly, BJP's claim of turning things around in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, this balloon has been punctured and even Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti can also attack the government on this,” Vaid added.

    Previous article
    NGT team slams SMC over ‘hazardous’ waste management at Achan landfill site
    Next article
    Air Passengers bear brunt due to Microsoft’s Cloud Service outage
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Air domain emerged as singular trans-domain link; not just enabler, become force multiplier: VCAS

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 19: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has...

    CS reviews progress on JK Samadhan

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 19: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Friday reviewed...

    Air Passengers bear brunt due to Microsoft’s Cloud Service outage

    Northlines Northlines -
    3 Indigo flights cancelled, 2 SpiceJet flights delayed at...

    NGT team slams SMC over ‘hazardous’ waste management at Achan landfill site

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 19: The expert team formed by the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Air domain emerged as singular trans-domain link; not just enabler, become...

    CS reviews progress on JK Samadhan

    Air Passengers bear brunt due to Microsoft’s Cloud Service outage