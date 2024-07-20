back to top
    NGT team slams SMC over ‘hazardous’ waste management at Achan landfill site

    Srinagar, Jul 19: The expert team formed by the Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed “serious concern” over the “mishandling” of solid waste management in Srinagar soon after visiting the Achan landfill site.

    The team, led by the Regional Director of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Dr. Nerender Sharma, inspected the landfill site on Monday and held meetings with different departments and locals about “hazardous” and “unscientific” waste management in Achan. The matter was taken up by Raja Muzaffar Bhat in the NGT.

    The tribunal, in its May order, had directed this team to suggest remedial measures, including setting up waste processing facilities at zero landfills and submitting the report within eight weeks. The team has only two weeks to submit its report.

    Bhat, the petitioner, briefed the team officials about the problems related to the Achan waste dumping site, like the absence of a waste segregation machine, and untreated leachate flowing into the nearby wetlands and lakes.

    “Achan area is not just a dumping site but a mountain of death emanating deadly gases and pumping poisonous leachate in liquid form. This has made the lives of locals living in the radius of 5 kilometers a living hell,” he said.

    Bhat further said that the Srinagar administration, especially the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) failed to implement the Solid Waste Management Action Plan as per rule.

    Meanwhile, locals in the area demanded immediate shifting of the dumping site as per the 2006 agreement between the local representatives and municipal authorities.

    “We are suffering every day, not just due to the pungent smell but from the hazardous gases and leachate. The water bodies and agricultural land have also turned deadly as the poisonous water seeps into the water table,” Dar Wahid, a local, who met the NGT team.

    Wahid claimed that nearly 8,000 kanal (approximately 1.000 acres) of agricultural land in the Saidpora area had turned barren due to the landfill site.

    He said the waste seepage is affecting agricultural produce and entering the food chain, causing severe issues. “We have submitted our representation to the NGT team and raised the issues we are facing due to toxic substances from the dumping site. Let's hope they come to our rescue,” he said.

