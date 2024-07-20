Air Passengers bear brunt due to Microsoft’s Cloud Service outage

back to top
    3 Indigo flights cancelled, 2 SpiceJet flights delayed at Srinagar: Director Sgr Airport

    Srinagar, Jul 19: On Friday, a significant outage in Microsoft's cloud service caused widespread disruptions, affecting air travel across the globe. Passengers faced considerable challenges, with notable impacts at Sheikh-ul Alam Airport, Srinagar. Operations at the airports reportedly halted before manual processes were initiated to resume services.

    Despite efforts to manage the situation, passengers continue to experience difficulties. Both and Srinagar airports witnessed heavy crowds. One passenger at Srinagar airport, attempting to travel to Delhi, expressed frustration over the lack of clear flight information and the uncertainty of his departure.

    Altaf Ahmad, a passenger with a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia from New Delhi, shared his plight: “My flight has been delayed for more than half an hour. Boarding cards are now being issued manually by the airline staff. I really don't know how much more we will have to suffer due to this fiasco.”

    Director Sheikh-ul Alam Airport, Srinagar, Javaid Anjum when contacted told KNO that three flights of Indigo Airlines were cancelled while two flights of SpiceJet Airlines were delayed by more than one hour due to an outage in Microsoft's cloud service.

    The Microsoft cloud service outage has affected airlines worldwide, including major carriers in the United States and . Frontier, Allegiant, and SunCountry are among the airlines experiencing significant disruptions. Frontier has announced that it is in the process of resuming normal operations. In India, airlines such as Indigo, Akasa, and SpiceJet have issued advisories about the service disruptions, with manual boarding passes being issued at airports.

    Adding to the technological woes, a substantial bug in Microsoft's Windows operating system has been reported. This bug causes the infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error, leading to system crashes and restarts. Users globally have taken to social media to voice their grievances about this issue.

    Doda Attack: Forces need to shun traditional ways, change strategy, says former DGP Vaid
    CS reviews progress on JK Samadhan
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

