CS reviews progress on JK Samadhan

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Jul 19: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Friday reviewed progress on JK Samadhan initiative, a key good governance project launched by the UT administration in partnership with the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N).

    The review meeting focused on assessing the current status and future steps of the initiative.

    The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary for Forest Ecology and , Commissioner Secretary IT, Secretary Public Grievances and members of BISAG-N team, among other concerned officials.

    During the review, the Chief Secretary received update on the progress achieved, so far, under the JK Samadhan initiative, including a detailed account of the functionalities completed by BISAG-N.

    The Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of expediting the remaining works to ensure the initiative is promptly dedicated to the public. He issued certain directions including preparation of a comprehensive user manual for the app to enhance its accessibility and user-friendliness.

    Dulloo suggested incorporating multimedia elements such as video and audio in the attachment section and ensuring that users receive messages in the language of their choice when filing grievances or complaints. He also recommended that final resolutions be approved by a gazetted officer and proposed the integration of advanced technologies to further improve government accessibility and responsiveness.

    The Chief Secretary asked all the officers to collaborate effectively to ensure app's timely rollout.

    During the meeting, the BISAG-N team presented a detailed update on the reformative measures and advanced technologies integrated into the JK Samadhan app.

    They highlighted that JK Samadhan represents a significant enhancement over the previous systems, JKIGRAMS and CPGRAMS, featuring a multilingual AI-based platform. The new system will enable automatic forwarding of grievances to relevant departments, real-time updates, prompt acknowledgements, and a multilingual voice. The app will also offer grievance prioritization, various dashboard types and comprehensive reporting. JK Samadhan is expected to be fully operational soon.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

