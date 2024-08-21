Doctors End Protest, Regular Healthcare Services To Resume At Shimla’s IGMC

The ongoing protest by doctors at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla has now been called off. Normal outpatient department services and elective surgeries will restart from tomorrow after the resident doctors and teaching faculty withdrew their agitation.

The protest had been going on for past few days to express solidarity with the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata. However, after positive discussions with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, it was decided to end the strike.

Key demands placed before the CM included implementation of the Medical Protection Act for doctors' safety and enhancement of security measures like CCTV and guards at hospitals. Dr Balbir Verma of the State Association of Medical Teachers said they are satisfied with the assurances of steps to strengthen protection.

Symbolic protests will still be held after duty hours till August 22. Other government medical colleges in Tanda, Chamba and Nerchowk will also see regular OPD and surgical services resume from tomorrow.

The resumption of healthcare at major hospitals like IGMC will provide relief to a large number of patients. Authorities will need to ensure doctors' concerns over security are properly addressed going forward.