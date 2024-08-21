back to top
Search
    HimachalDoctors End Protest, Regular Healthcare Services To Resume At Shimla's IGMC
    HimachalLatest News

    Doctors End Protest, Regular Healthcare Services To Resume At Shimla’s IGMC

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The ongoing protest by doctors at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Pradesh's capital has now been called off. Normal outpatient department services and elective surgeries will restart from tomorrow after the resident doctors and teaching faculty withdrew their agitation.

    The protest had been going on for past few days to express solidarity with the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata. However, after positive discussions with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, it was decided to end the strike.

    Key demands placed before the CM included implementation of the Medical Protection Act for doctors' safety and enhancement of security measures like CCTV and guards at hospitals. Dr Balbir Verma of the State Association of Medical Teachers said they are satisfied with the assurances of steps to strengthen protection.

    Symbolic protests will still be held after duty hours till August 22. Other government medical colleges in Tanda, Chamba and Nerchowk will also see regular OPD and surgical services resume from tomorrow.

    The resumption of healthcare at major hospitals like IGMC will provide relief to a large number of patients. Authorities will need to ensure doctors' concerns over security are properly addressed going forward.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Veteran Politician Kiran Chaudhary to Contest Rajya Sabha Bypoll from Haryana
    Next article
    CM Announces Measures to Boost Enrolment in Himachal Pradesh Government Schools
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    CM Announces Measures to Boost Enrolment in Himachal Pradesh Government Schools

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu yesterday highlighted steps being...

    Veteran Politician Kiran Chaudhary to Contest Rajya Sabha Bypoll from Haryana

    Northlines Northlines -
    Prominent politician and former Congress leader Kiran Chaudhary has...

    Union minister Ravneet Bittu files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypoll

    Northlines Northlines -
    Prominent Union Minister Ravneet Bittu has thrown his hat...

    Bharat Bandh over quota ruling has minimal effect as life remains normal in Punjab and Haryana

    Northlines Northlines -
    The shutdown or 'Bandh' called across India yesterday to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CM Announces Measures to Boost Enrolment in Himachal Pradesh Government Schools

    Veteran Politician Kiran Chaudhary to Contest Rajya Sabha Bypoll from Haryana

    Union minister Ravneet Bittu files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypoll