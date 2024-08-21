back to top
    CM Announces Measures to Boost Enrolment in Himachal Pradesh Government Schools

    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu yesterday highlighted steps being taken by the state government to address declining student numbers in public schools. He was speaking after felicitating top performers from Government Senior Secondary School in Solan.

    Sukhu said commerce classes will soon start at the school to offer children more choices. kits will also be provided to kabaddi players from the institution. Funds have been allocated to complete 60% finished infrastructure projects in educational facilities over the next two years.

    Emphasizing quality and student well-being, the Chief Minister revealed 200 teachers recently toured Singapore on an exposure trip. Plans are in place to include outstanding students in next year's program. Diet money for sportspersons competing at various levels has been substantially increased as well.

    Travel support has also been enhanced for representation outside Pradesh. Younger children will now get opportunities to participate in under-14 tournaments at district and state levels.

    The state has fallen to 18th position in education ranking, as per Sukhu. Comprehensive reforms are aimed at boosting performance, starting with Rajiv Gandhi rural boarding schools offering smart infrastructure and teaching tools. Government has given autonomy to schools on uniforms and closed institutions with zero students while merging others having less than five. Career-oriented courses are being introduced to facilitate quality learning.

    These initiatives combined with more such impactful interventions will help reverse decline in enrolment trends at government schools over the long run, asserted the Chief Minister.

