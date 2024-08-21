back to top
    InternationalPrince William Reportedly Furious Over Word in Harry and Meghan's Card to...
    International

    Prince William Reportedly Furious Over Word in Harry and Meghan’s Card to Kate

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Prince William was reportedly upset by a word used in a get well soon card sent by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his wife Kate Middleton. While wishes for a speedy recovery were meant with kindness, one particular term is said to have irked the future king.

    Last week, Kate was forced to cancel her royal engagements after coming down with an unspecified illness. Wishing her a quick recovery, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a card to show their support. However, sources claim William took issue with one adjective employed in the message.

    The Duke of Cambridge is believed to have been left furious by the descriptor. As the second in line to the throne, protocol and tradition are crucial to William. Use of this word may have been well-intentioned, but crossed a line in his view. Royal experts have weighed in on the incident, noting tensions within the family.

    Kate has since made a full recovery from her short-lived illness. However, this alleged quarrel lingers on, the latest in a string of controversies involving the brothers. With the Queen in her twilight years, preserving harmony within the monarchy is of utmost importance. Only time will tell if past disputes can be resolved as the House of Windsor looks to the future.

    CM Announces Measures to Boost Enrolment in Himachal Pradesh Government Schools
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

