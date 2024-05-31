District panels formed to identify land for 5-Star hotels

Srinagar, May 30: Amid tourism boom, the J&K administration has constituted district level committees to be headed by the concerned deputy commissioners for identification of land to establish 5-star hotels in the Union Territory.

The move comes at a time when J&K is witnessing a huge tourism influx.

As per the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), number—1116-J&KGAD, dated May 30, 2024, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of district level committee (s) for identification of land for establishment of 5-Star hotels in the Union Territory.

The panel (s), as per the order, will have concerned deputy commissioners as its chairman with concerned Director Tourism, DFO, Chief Town Planner, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager District Industries Centre as its members.

“The terms of reference of the committee (s) will be to identify suitable land for establishment of 5-star hotels. This may include State land, forest land, private land etc having the potential and feasibility considering factors such as accessibility and other basic infrastructure required for the project,” the order reads.

The panel(s), as per the order, will submit the proposal through Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Jammu to the Tourism department. The panel(s), will have to identify the site and suggest the distance from the tourist destination and road connectivity as well.

Officials in the Tourism department said that there is a dire need of setting up the 5-star hotels in J&K given the huge tourist influx. “When we intend to host over two crore tourists, there is a need to have quality infrastructure as well. This time, we are witnessing good arrivals of foreign guests from South East Asian countries and to give them better experience beyond the natural beauty of the Valley, we should have 5-Star hotels across the UT,” he said and welcomed the J&K Administration's move of setting up panel(s) for identification of land for 5-Star hotels.

A tourism official said that there are a very few 5-Star hotels in J&K and to host foreign guests, business class and quality tourists from the country, having 5-Star accommodations will help push the sector further up,” he said. The official said last year's successful and peaceful G-20 summit has helped lure a large number of foreign tourists to J&K. “This year, we intend to host over 2.5 Crore tourists, which will be a record,” he said.