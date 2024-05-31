Govt seeks explanation from Dir Ayush for deputing 5 MOs to Delhi without approval

Jammu Tawi, May 30: The Health and Medical Education Department has sought explanation from Director Ayush for deputing five Medical Officers to New Delhi without approval of the Administrative Department.

As per the explanation notice issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, the Director Ayush has asked to clear his position within 5 days.

“You have deputed the Medical officers (Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy) to New Delhi for attending Modular Training Programme at Central Health Education Bureau New Delhi vide your order No 824-Dir-Ayush of 2024 dated 07.05.2024 including Dr. Arun Gupta Medical Officer Ayurveda Government Ayurvedic Hospital Jammu, Dr. Harbaksh Singh Medical Officer Ayurveda Government Ayurvedic Hospital Jammu, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Wani Medical Officer Homeopathy JLNM Hospital Srinagar, Dr. Nitin Magotra Medical Officer Homeopathy DH Udhampur, Dr. Asif Ali Jan Medical Officer Unani, District Ganderbal and Dr. Irfan Hussain Banday Medical Officer Unani, District Bandipora,” reads the notice.

“The officers who figures in the aforesaid order in question are Gazetted Officers and the Administrative Department is the cadre controlling authority for the said cadre, hence all the affairs of the gazetted officers are dealt by the Administrative Department. The copy of your office order No. 824-Dir-Ayush of 2024 dated 07.05.2024 has been endorsed this department for information only. While going through the contents of your office order, it has been found that you have violated the existing norms regarding the delegation of powers as notified by the General Administration Department vide Government Order No 810-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020,” it reads.

“The authorities have taken a serious note as to why the aforementioned Medical officers (Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy) have been deputed to New Delhi (out of J&K UT) without any prior approval from the Administrative Department.” It states further.

“Now, therefore you are requested to explain your position for violation of Government Order No 810-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 01.09.2020 issued by the General Administration and the reply must reach in this Department within 05 days positively without fail,” reads the notice