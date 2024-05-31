Deadly Accident leaves 22 Pilgrims dead, 67 Injured in Akhnoor

Prez Murmu, VP Dhankar, PM Modi grieved over loss of lives; LG announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to each NoKs of deceased, Rs 50k for injured

DM Jammu orders magisterial inquiry

Jammu Tawi, May 30: Nearly 22 people were killed while 67 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims met with an accident and fell into a deep gorge at Tungi Morh Tanda area of Akhnoor in Jammu district on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

An official said that a bus was on its way from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to Shiv Khori area of Reasi district when it met with an accident. He said that the bus fell around 200 meters into a deep gorge, following which a rescue operation was launched and injured persons were evacuated to hospital.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Akhnoor, Muhammad Saleem Khan said that 22 were brought dead to hospital and around 67 were injured. “The critically injured have been referred to GMC Jammu for specialized treatment,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Dharampati (42), wife of Radhay Sham of Aligarh, UP, Anamika, daughter of Lakshman Parshad of Naya Aligarh UP, Naina, daughter of Lakshman Parshad of Naya Aligarh UP, Rudra, son of Lakshman Parshad of Naya Aligarh UP, Ranbir Singh of Hathras, UP, Lakshman Parshad of Naya Aligarh, UP, Vicky R/O Aligarh UP, Seema, wife of Samarjit of Naya Aligarh, UP, Randua of Hathras, UP, Sonu, daughter of Subash of Naya, Aligarh, Samarjit of Naya Aligarh, UP, Prachi, daughter of Jitan of Hathras, UP, Tanuj, son of Sanjay of Naya Aligarh, UP, Suresh of Naya Aligarh UP, Sanjay, son of Sunder Singh of Naya Aligarh, UP, Renu, wife of Yogveer Singh of Hathras, UP, a child from Dhanipur. Two persons however were unidentified when the reports last came in and two also were minors.

The injured persons, who are admitted at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, have been identified as Krishna (13), son of Jai Veer of Aligarh, UP, Jai Veer (50), son of Gure Singh of Aligarh, UP, Amravati (45), of Aligarh, UP, Satyaveer Singh (45), son of Jhangi Singh of UP, Goutam Singh (55), son of Sundar Singh of UP, Sunita (35), wife of Bobby of UP, Radha (60), wife of Sardar of UP, Anju (18), daughter of Saspal of UP, Subash Chander (34), son of Lal Singh of Mathura, UP, Anju (34), wife of Jai Veer of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Shanti (65), wife of Mahinder of Aligarh, UP, Kajal (16), daughter of Satyender of Naya, UP, Sanjay Kumar (40), son of Suresh Singh of Aligarh, UP, Prashant Choudhary (21), son of Neeraj Kumar of Mathura, UP, Urvesh (40), wife of Satya of UP, Puniya (70)of UP, Yash (08), Yogveer (30) of UP, Rakesh (25), son of Rajinder Singh of UP, Geeta (30), wife of Jai veer of Aligarh, Yash (11), Jatin (17), son of Shamsher of Narella Haryana, Geeta (35), wife of Chander Mohan of UP, Raghuveer (70), son of Hardam Singh of Mathura, UP, Sangeeta (27), wife of Arvinder of UP, Sanjay (38), son of Gure Singh of Aligarh UP, Munni Devi (57), wife of Umar Pal of UP, Sharda Devi (65), wife of Shamvir Singh of Aligarh UP, Mannu (06), son of Arvinder of UP, Jatin (12), son of Ajeet of UP, Munni (50), wife of Amar Singh of Rajasthan, Rinku (25), son of Mahinder Pal of Aligarh, UP, Devo (58), wife of Sultan Singh of Aligarh, UP, Radha (28), wife of Pawan of Aligarh, UP, Neelma (32), wife of Har veer of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Gopal (18), son of Bhagwan Singh of UP, Yashoda (48), wife of Dharamvir of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Bhagwan Singh (48), son of Rajinder Singh of UP, Rajinder Singh (52), son of Shiv Ram Singh of UP, Ranveer Singh (70), son of Babu Lal of Mathura UP, Arjun (18), son of Radhey Shyam Singh of UP, Rajwanti (50), wife of Satvir Singh of UP, Anita (48), wife of Shivender Singh of UP, Urmila (45), wife of Sham Vir Singh of UP, Rakesh (47), son of Than Singh of UP, Pranav (10), son of Bhupinder Singh of UP, Neelam (30), wife of Bhupinder Singh of UP, Munni Devi (50),, Geeta (35), wife of Shashi Pal of UP, Shashi Pal (38), son of Rajinder Singh of UP, Suman (25), wife of Pritam of UP, Gourav (09), son of Pritam of UP, Kamlesh (45), wife of Omi Singh of UP, Koushal Kumar (25), son of Sukhvir Singh of UP, Kamlesh (48), wife of Chander Prakash of UP and two unidentified including one male and a female who are 60 years and 30 year-old respectively.

Those who are admitted at SDH Akhnoor have been identified as Kumar Paul (60), son of Parub Singh of Ltathare, UP, Bal Krishan (51), son of Raghunath Parshad of Aligarh, UP, Bila Devi (50), wife of Gotam of Aligarh, UP, Suman Devi (60), wife of Gumana Parshad of Naya Ganga Gari, UP, Thankasha (08), daughter of Pawan of Niya Aligarh, UP, Luxraj (04), son of Pawan Kumar of Niya Aligarh, UP and Radhika (28), wife of Pawan Kumar of Niya Aligarh, UP.

A few hours after the accident took place, the authorities ordered magisterial inquiry into the incident and it has been ordered the inquiry report should be submitted within seven days.

District Magistrate Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaisshya in an order read that a tragic and unfortunate bus accident occurred in Akhnoor on 30-05-2024, resulting into loss of several precious lives and injuring a number of passengers.

“It is imperative on the part of the administration to thoroughly inquire into the circumstances encompassing the accident to ascertain its causes and avert future recurrences; Therefore, in view of the above a magisterial inquiry is hereby ordered to be conducted by Shri Shishir Gupta, IAS, Additional District Magistrate, Jammu who shall submit the inquiry report within 07 days,” the order reads.

Further, Sr. Superintendent of Police, Jammu; Sr. Superintendent of Police, Traffic (City Jammu); Regional Transport Officer, Jammu and SE Jammu North Public Works Department shall provide all necessary assistance, the order further added.

Meanwhile, President of India, Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the incident. “Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured,” she said in a post on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said he is deeply saddened to learn about the tragic bus accident. He further extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the deceased saying he is anguished by the loss of lives due to the accident. In a social media post, the Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees to the next of kin of each deceased and 50 thousand rupees to the injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha called the incident as “heart-rending” and said that the administration is providing all possible support.

“The bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The administration is providing all possible assistance to the bereaved families and is also extending medical facilities to those who have been injured,” he said in a post on X

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha also has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 Lakh to be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs.50,000 for those injured in the tragic bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu.

National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in a fateful accident at Akhnoor.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief and former chief minister of erstwhile J&K state, Mehbooba Mufti in a post on X also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

Former chief minister and DPAP chief, Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote that overloading and rash driving must be addressed to prevent such accidents.

Former minister and Apni Party president, Syed Altaf Bukhari in a post expressed condolence with the bereaved families.