District Level Inter School Thang- Ta Selection trials commence at Indoor Sports Complex Sehpora

NL Corresspondent

Ganderbal, Nov 16: YSS Ganderbal has started the selection process of Thang-Ta Players for the upcoming inter District Provincial level Thang-Ta competitions.

The Department is providing a great opportunity to the young players to showcase their talent and represent their District.

In this context, the Trials are being conducted at Indoor Sports Complex Sehpora.

On the opening day, Selection trials were conducted for Boys AAG in which 45 student players from different schools of the district enthusiastically participated.

The selected student players will participate in the upcoming inter District provincial level which will be conducted very soon. The selection Trials for Girls AAG shall be conducted in the upcoming day.

Activities are in full swing in the District almost 95% of the calendar has been completed till now.