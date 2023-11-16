46th Annual Athletic Project Meet-2023 at GCOPE, Gbl

NL Corresspondent

Ganderbal, Nov 17: Government College of Physical Education Gadoora Ganderbal is delighted to extend heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the successful organization of the 46th Annual Athletic Project Meet on 15th & 16th, November 2023.

The extensive and splendid college campus provided an ideal scenery for the meet, which brought together a total of 164 participants of the college. The merger of 12 Track & Field events showcased the athletic prowess and versatility of the students, encompassing disciplines viz., 100 Meter (Men & Women), 200 Meter (Women), 400 Meter (Men), 800 Meter (Women), 1500 Meter (Men), 4×100 Meter Relay Race (Women), 4×400 Meter Relay Race (Men), Shot Put (Men & Women), Discus Throw (Men & Women), Javelin Throw (Men & Women), Long-Jump (Men & Women) and High-Jump (Men & Women).

It was heartening to witness the enthusiastic participation of B.P.Ed (Semester-II & IV) and M.P.Ed Semester-I students in various events, further reinforcing the commitment of the college to promoting sports and physical education. Special acknowledgment goes to the students of M.P.Ed Semester-III, who played a pivotal role as organizers for the meet. March Past was presented by the students of the colleges.

The presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Mtr. Nuzhat Ishfaq, Chairperson DDC Ganderbal as Chief Guest, Dr. Sareer Ahmad Mir District Treasury Officer, Mr. Wajahat Qayoom ARTO and Mr. Shafkat Iqbal DYSSO Ganderbal as Guest of Honour and other officers/officials of the college added prestige to the inaugural function. Their support and encouragement undoubtedly contributed to the overall success of the event.

Welcome address was presented by Dr. Hartej Singh, Principal Government College of Physical Education Gadoora Ganderbal. During the inaugural function worthy Principal reinvigorated and heartened the students to understand their interests, abilities and challenges in sports and to integrate sustainable development goals with Physical Education and Sports in the Curriculum. During his speech, he revitalized the on-field activities conducted by the college under the aegis of Department of YS&S J&K at different levels and also professed that Annual Athletic Project Meet is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and collaborative spirit of the entire college community.

Dr. Nazir Ahmad Waza, Sr. Assistant Professor presented a gracious vote of thanks to all the dignitaries and praise for the students who brought vibrancy to the event with their presence.