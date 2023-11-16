Sports builds character, camaraderie, team spirit: Chibber

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 16: Sports is the best medium to build camaraderie, brotherhood, character and team spirit, besides helping youth not to fall prey to social evils, so not to derail from the mainstream. And the events Iike the National School Games apart from providing youth a platform to hone their sporting skill infuse togetherness, cohesiveness and belongingness among them. Such events also provide them a platform to exchange culture and learn new languages.

This was stated by Sh Subash Chander Chibber, Director Youth Services and Sports J&K while formally inaugurating the 67th National School Games in the discipline of Judo U-14 boys and girls in an impressive, colourful and well attended function at Gymnasium Hall, University of Jammu here today.

Director Youth Services and Sports was the chief guest on the occasion, while Prof Daud Iqbal Baba, Director Sports University of Jammu; Sh Jitender Mishra, Deputy Director Youth Services and Sports (C), Sh Kanhiya Gurjar, Field Officer of these Games and Rajeev Sharma, Member Sports Council were the guests of honour.

Earlier, after the presentation of the National Anthem, hoisting of SGFI, DYSS Flags and lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest and other dignitaries, Sh Jitender Mishra presented the welcome address and gave brief detail of the event.

Terming the sportspersons as the messengers of peace, prosperity and harmony, Mr Chibber said that sports and games serve for delight, for ornament and for agility, adding that the participants in this mega event will serve as the ambassadors for the Union Territory of J&K.

The Director Youth Services and Sports had a special praise for School Games Federation of India for granting J&K permission of hosting National School Games in four sports disciplines.