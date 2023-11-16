Science College bags men’s Badminton trophy

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 16: The GGM Science College today lifted the men's Badminton trophy in the Inter College tournament which held under the banner of Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) at Government MAM College, here.

In the deciding game, Science College trounced Government SPMR College of Commerce 3-1. Earlier, in the first round of the four-team event, Science College beat Government College of Education 3-0 and Commerce College outplayed MAM College also in straight 3-0 games.

In the final, Registrar, CLUJ, Dr. Jatinder Khajuria was the chief guest, who interacted with the teams and encouraged the organisers. Dr. Ranvijay Singh, Dean Students Welfare, CLUJ was guest of honour. The event took place under the overall guidance of Dr. Vinod Bakshi, Director Sports CLUJ and supervised by PTI MAM College, Neenu Sawhney. Also present were Dr. Seema Jamwal, Aijaz Malik and Dr. Roopali Slathia.