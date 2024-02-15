DGP Swain’s upcoming grievance redressal scheduled Saturday at DPL Baramulla

Jammu, Feb 15: The Director General of Police Rashmi Ranjan Swain's upcoming Public Grievances Redressal Programme (PGRP) scheduled on the following Saturday at District Police Lines Baramulla is being exclusively held for residents of Baramulla.



“This is to notify the public that the DGP's Public Grievances Redressal/Interaction programme is scheduled to be held on February 17,2024 (Saturday) 3 p.m. at District Police Lines, Baramulla”, said a police spokesperson in a notification”.

“The grievance/interaction programme is exclusively for the residents of Baramulla District.”

“To participate in the programme, individuals with grievances related to police services should visit the District Police Line (DPL) to register at the help desk established for the purpose”, informs the notification.

“People who wish to bring their grievances to the attention of DGP J&K should submit a written application containing complete details including that of a working mobile number”, the notification informs.



“It is reiterated that the DGP's Public Grievance Redressal programme is exclusively for addressing concerns related to Police services.”

“It does not include matters concerning the recruitment of Special Police Officers (SPOs) or general transfers so please be informed that grievances pertaining to these specific areas will not be entertained during the grievance redressal programme,” the notification informs further.



