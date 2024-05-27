back to top
DernierCriMr, Miss&Mrs J&K 2024 concludes

By: Northlines

Tawi: The much awaited title of  DernierCriMr, Miss and Mrs J&K 2024 were concluded here today.The main event  was conducted by Four A Square Resort at Birpur road Samba.

The event was started in the evening in the august presence of participants, sponsors and guests.

Devrishi Krishan Sharma, Founder and Director of DernierCri said,” the main objective of the event was to provide a platform to the young talented youth of Jammu at their home place UT.”

He further stated, “Girls and  boys have participated so enthusiastically in the event.” Whatever we have learned, we want to pay back to the society, he added.

Anurag Langeh secured the title of Mr J&K 2024, Rahat Singh won the Miss J&K 2024 and Ruhi Sharma won Mrs J&K 2024 whereas the Ujjwal Rajput, Dev Kumar were the 1st, 2nd runner up of Mr J&K 2024 respectively. Miss Sonakshi Sharma, Miss Varsha Nagotra were the  1st, 2nd runner up of Mrs J&K 2024 title respectively and Madhavi Sharma, Sonam Gupta were the 1st and 2nd runner up respectively.

The event was sponsored by Mulk Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers, powered by Hari Niwas, Co-powered by Crescent Public School & other Sponsored were ifix computers, cult, fit, Gold Gym and NIFD.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

