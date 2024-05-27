back to top
Search
India75-Year-Old Woman with 90-degree spinal bend walks straight after advanced surgery
India

75-Year-Old Woman with 90-degree spinal bend walks straight after advanced surgery

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai: A 75-year-old woman suffering from a debilitating 90-degree spinal bend has been successfully treated. For the past two years, the patient endured immense back and leg pain whenever she attempted to stand up straight, severely impacting her quality of life. Despite consultations with multiple orthopaedic surgeons, spine surgeons and neurosurgeons, her condition remained undiagnosed and untreated.

Dr. Arvind Kulkarni, head spine surgeon at Mumbai spine scoliosis and disc replacement centre, diagnosed her with L4-5 lumbar canal stenosis accompanied by a vacuum disc phenomenon. This condition resulted in severe compression of the spinal nerves between the L4 and L5 vertebrae, and the intervertebral disc that normally acts as a cushion, which had deteriorated due to age-related wear and tear.

The patient underwent a minimally invasive spinal decompression and fusion surgery. This advanced procedure successfully relieved the pinched nerves and restored the stability of the affected spinal segment. Following the surgery, the patient can now stand up straight without any pain, a dramatic improvement that has brought immense relief and happiness to her life.

Dr. Kulkarni explained, “Minimally invasive spinal decompression and fusion surgery offers significant benefits, compared to traditional surgeries, including reduced recovery time, smaller incisions and less postoperative pain, making it an ideal option for elderly patients with severe spinal issues. The precision of this technique allows us to address the underlying issues effectively while minimizing the impact on the patient's overall and mobility.”

The successful recovery of the patient underscores the potential for minimally invasive spine surgery to provide significant relief and improved quality of life for patients in advanced age with severe spinal deformities.

Previous article
World Blood Cancer Day highlights India’s urgent need for stem cell donors
Next article
DernierCriMr, Miss&Mrs J&K 2024 concludes
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Expect relief from heat wave after three days: IMD

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 27: Northwestern and central parts of...

55 killed, over 300 injured in fire in first 5 months of 2024: Official data

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 27: Fire has taken 55 lives...

Army collaborates with IOCL for green, sustainable transport solutions

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 27: The Indian Army has collaborated...

Govt cracks down on SMS scammers; blacklists 8 principal entities found spewing fraud msgs

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 27: In a major crackdown on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

DernierCriMr, Miss&Mrs J&K 2024 concludes

World Blood Cancer Day highlights India’s urgent need for stem cell...

Raminfo Ltd to empower youth of Jharkhand with essential skills for...