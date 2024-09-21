back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirDengue cases rise in J&K; 934 cases confirmed
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Dengue cases rise in J&K; 934 cases confirmed

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Jahangeer Ganaie

    Srinagar, Sep 20:  & is witnessing an increase in dengue cases this year, with 934 cases confirmed so far, officials said. They added that the union territory recorded a steady rise in cases over the past week, with daily counts ranging from 19 to 83.

    State Malariologist Dr D J Raina,  said while the number of cases is increasing, the situation remains under control. He said that out of the 934 cases, 592 are from Jammu, followed by 103 from Samba, 87 from Kathua, 44 from Udhampur, 21 from Reasi, 20 from Rajouri, 23 from Poonch, 20 from Doda, six from Ramban, one from Kishtwar, nine from Kashmir, and eight from other states.

    A total of 10,644 tests have been conducted this year, with 934 returning positive results, he said. Comparatively, last year saw 1,300 positive cases out of 10,935 tests conducted. Of the 934 confirmed cases this year, 167 required hospitalization, with 99 patients discharged and 62 still undergoing treatment.

    Dr Raina called for preventive measures, given the lack of a dengue vaccine. “Eliminating mosquito breeding sites, such as stagnant water, and avoiding mosquito bites are crucial steps to prevent the spread of dengue,” he said. Assuring the public that effective measures are being implemented to minimise the spread of the disease, he urged people to remain vigilant without panicking.

    Medical professionals have advised the public to use mosquito repellents and wear long-sleeved shirts to protect themselves from mosquito bites, as these mosquitoes primarily breed in stagnant water, especially during the monsoon season. They also recommended using mosquito nets during daytime sleep and spraying them with insect repellents.

    Common symptoms of dengue include fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle, joint or bone pain, rash, nausea and vomiting. The advisory further warns that anyone experiencing severe symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting, bleeding, or extreme fatigue should seek immediate medical attention.

    Last year, Jammu & Kashmir reported around 6,403 dengue cases, while 2022 saw a record high of 8,269 cases with 18 fatalities. The authorities have urged the public to take proactive steps to curb the spread of this vector-borne disease and protect themselves and their communities from the ongoing dengue threat.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    4 BSF men dead, 36 injured as Bus ferrying them skids off road
    Next article
    Had Abdullahs implemented Pak agenda, J&K would have been part of Pakistan: Mufti
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K govt shifts E-Office to NIC Cloud for better efficiency

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 21: The Jammu & Kashmir Government is...

    JK: Security beefed up in Shikari area of Reasi after encounter with terrorists

    Northlines Northlines -
    Reasi, Sep 21: Security has been beefed up in...

    J&K secures 3rd rank in Food Safety Index 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 20: The Union Territory of Jammu and...

    Encounter breaks out in Reasi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Sep 20: An encounter broke out between terrorists...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K govt shifts E-Office to NIC Cloud for better efficiency

    Services on Supreme Court’s YouTube channel, which was hacked, resume

    JK: Security beefed up in Shikari area of Reasi after encounter...