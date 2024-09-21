Dengue cases rise in J&K; 934 cases confirmed

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, Sep 20: Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing an increase in dengue cases this year, with 934 cases confirmed so far, officials said. They added that the union territory recorded a steady rise in cases over the past week, with daily counts ranging from 19 to 83.

State Malariologist Dr D J Raina, said while the number of cases is increasing, the situation remains under control. He said that out of the 934 cases, 592 are from Jammu, followed by 103 from Samba, 87 from Kathua, 44 from Udhampur, 21 from Reasi, 20 from Rajouri, 23 from Poonch, 20 from Doda, six from Ramban, one from Kishtwar, nine from Kashmir, and eight from other states.

A total of 10,644 tests have been conducted this year, with 934 returning positive results, he said. Comparatively, last year saw 1,300 positive cases out of 10,935 tests conducted. Of the 934 confirmed cases this year, 167 required hospitalization, with 99 patients discharged and 62 still undergoing treatment.

Dr Raina called for preventive measures, given the lack of a dengue vaccine. “Eliminating mosquito breeding sites, such as stagnant water, and avoiding mosquito bites are crucial steps to prevent the spread of dengue,” he said. Assuring the public that effective measures are being implemented to minimise the spread of the disease, he urged people to remain vigilant without panicking.

Medical professionals have advised the public to use mosquito repellents and wear long-sleeved shirts to protect themselves from mosquito bites, as these mosquitoes primarily breed in stagnant water, especially during the monsoon season. They also recommended using mosquito nets during daytime sleep and spraying them with insect repellents.

Common symptoms of dengue include fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle, joint or bone pain, rash, nausea and vomiting. The advisory further warns that anyone experiencing severe symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting, bleeding, or extreme fatigue should seek immediate medical attention.

Last year, Jammu & Kashmir reported around 6,403 dengue cases, while 2022 saw a record high of 8,269 cases with 18 fatalities. The authorities have urged the public to take proactive steps to curb the spread of this vector-borne disease and protect themselves and their communities from the ongoing dengue threat.